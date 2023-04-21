Mary Bruce Named ABC News’ Chief White House Correspondent

EXCLUSIVE: Mary Bruce has been named chief White House correspondent for ABC News.

Bruce, who has served as senior White House correspondent for the network, succeeds Cecilia Vega, who departed earlier this year to join CBS News and 60 Minutes.

In an interview, Bruce said that she was “deeply humbled” and “grateful for this opportunity.” She also said that it was “surreal” given that she grew up in Washington, D.C. and idolized chief White House correspondents.

In a note to staffers on Friday, ABC News President Kim Godwin wrote, “For more than 15 years, Mary has been an integral part of our Washington team. As senior White House correspondent, she covered every step of the 2020 Biden campaign and election, which included the primaries, presidential and vice presidential debates, conventions, and five straight days of reporting as the winner was determined in the historic election. She has traveled with President Biden to report on many of his domestic and foreign trips, including his recent visit to Ireland. Mary has also brought her reporting and insight to our coverage of the 2022 midterm election, State of the Union addresses, and President Biden’s historic trip to Ukraine.”

Mary Bruce ABC/Pawel Kaminski

Bruce started at ABC News in 2006 as a desk assistant, then joined This Week with George Stephanopoulos as a segment producer. She was a White House producer for five years during the Obama administration, and worked as a multi-platform reporter before being promoted to congressional correspondent in 2015. She served as lead campaign correspondent in 2020, and became senior White House correspondent at the start of Joe Biden’s administration.

There have been reports that Biden will announce his reelection bid next week, and Bruce said that she anticipates the day-to-day demands of the news cycle while also “covering it through the lens of the 2024 campaign.” Her role also will be to push the administration on issues that matter most to voters and viewers, she said. “There is a lot of room to do that,” she said.

As always, there will be pressing of White House officials for more access to the president. Biden has held few formal news conferences, but often takes questions after making statements or on the South Lawn headed to Marine One. “Every White House correspondent is familiar with the art of the shouted question,” Bruce said.