Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Michael Che Pulls April Fool’s Prank On Colin Jost During ‘SNL’s Weekend Update: “That’s The Meanest Thing You’ve Ever Done”

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Endeavor Closing In On Deal For Majority Stake In WWE, Will Combine It With UFC To Form Combat Sports Giant
Read the full story

Marvel’s ‘Secret Invasion’ Trailer: Samuel L. Jackson Returns As Nick Fury For “One Last Fight” As Premiere Date Is Revealed

Marvel Studios released a new trailer for Secret Invasion during ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball. The show starring Samuel L. Jackson is set to premiere on June 21 on Disney+. Check out the preview in the video posted above.

Jackson reprises his role as Nick Fury in the series set in the present-day MCU as he learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls. Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.

Joining Jackson for the Marvel series are Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Charlayne Woodard, Killian Scott, Samuel Adewunmi, Dermot Mulroney, Christopher McDonald, Katie Finneran, with Emilia Clarke and Olivia Colman and Don Cheadle.

Ali Selim directs the series and executive-produces, along with fellow executive producers Kevin Feige, Jonathan Schwartz, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Samuel L. Jackson, Ali Selim, Kyle Bradstreet and Brian Tucker. Kyle Bradstreet is also the head writer, and Jennifer L. Booth, Allana Williams and Brant Englestein serve as co-executive producers.

Check out the Secret Invasion key art below.

'Secret Invasion' key art starring Samuel L. Jackson
‘Secret Invasion’ key art starring Samuel L. Jackson Marvel

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad