Martin Scorsese Set For CinemaCon’s Legend Of Cinema Award Ahead Of ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’ Cannes World Premiere

EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has learned that Oscar winning filmmaker Martin Scorsese will be making an appearance at CinemaCon this year to receive the Legend of Cinema Award. The honor will happen during a sitdown lunch discussion with Scorsese following Paramount Pictures’ Thursday morning presentation on April 27.

It’s very timely as Scorsese in mid-May will have the world premiere of his Apple Original Studios and Paramount title Killers of the Flower of Moon at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday, May 20 in the Grand Théâtre Lumière.

We hear that the CinemaCon lunch will be a retrospective of Scorsese’s career. It would not be shocking if we get a glimpse of Killers of the Flower Moon.

Based on David Grann’s best-selling book and written for the screen by Eric Roth and Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon is set in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the “Reign of Terror.”

An Apple Original Film, Killers will first be released exclusively in theaters, in partnership with Paramount Pictures, limited on Friday, October 6, and wide on Friday, October 20, in the U.S. Streamer Apple also has another wide theatrical release this year via Sony, that being Ridley Scott’s Napoleon which is dated for Thanksgiving.

Other big events at CinemaCon this year: Warner Bros is showing off DC’s The Flash for the first time and 20th Century Studios is showing their feature adaptation of Stephen King’s Boogeyman.