Markiplier To Star In & Direct Horror Film ‘Iron Lung’ From His Own Script; Self-Financed Feature Adapts David Szymanski Video Game

EXCLUSIVE: Content creator and entrepreneur Markiplier has entered production in Austin, TX, on Iron Lung, a new horror film that he’s starring in and directing from his own script.

Details as to the plot of the film also starring Caroline Rose Kaplan (The Plot Against America), which Markiplier is self-financing, are under wraps. But it’s based on the bestselling 2022 submarine horror game of the same name, created by David Szymanski. Markiplier is joined as a producer on the project by Will Hyde and Jeff Guerrero.

Markiplier in Iron Lung Courtesy

Boasting a reach of over 69 Million across his digital platforms including YouTube, where he started over 10 years ago, Markiplier took slot #11 on Forbes’ list of the Top Creators of 2022, also being named by the publication as one of the year’s top five highest-paid YouTube stars. The content creator, otherwise known as Mark Fischbach, currently hosts the popular podcasts Distractible, alongside Wade Barnes and Bob Muyskens, and Go! My Favorite Sports Team alongside Tyler Scheid, both of which have exclusive video deals with Spotify.

Other projects include the Children’s & Family Emmy Award-nominated YouTube Original Series In Space with Markiplier, the YouTube Original Series A Heist with Markiplier, and The Edge of Sleep, an adaption on the podcast of the same name.



Markiplier first gained notoriety on his YouTube channel for his “Let’s Play” gameplay commentary, most commonly in the genres of survival horror and action. Outside of his work on screen, he continues to serve as co-founder and creative director of the clothing company Cloak, which is geared toward creating a sense of unity and community for those who feel like outsiders.



Kaplan has previously appeared on series including FBI: Most Wanted, The Plot Against America, Divorce, Orange Is the New Black, NCIS: New Orleans and Bull.



Markiplier is represented by Daylight Media, UTA and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller; Kaplan by Buchwald and AC Management.