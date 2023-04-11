Margot Robbie Recalls First Reaction To ‘Barbie’ Script: “What A Shame It Will Never See The Light Of Day”

Margot Robbie is sharing her initial reaction after reading the Barbie script and was skeptical that the studio would even allow them to make the film.

“The first time I read the Barbie script, my reaction was, ‘Ah! This is so good. What a shame it will never see the light of day,” she told BAFTA. “Because they are never going to let us make this movie.”

‘Barbie’ Movie Character Posters Photo Gallery

Robbie couldn’t say more about the story surrounding Barbie and stayed mum when asked about the script.

Greta Gerwig co-wrote the script and directs the film. Back in November 2022, she talked about how “terrifying” the experience of penning the script was.

“It was terrifying. I think there’s something about starting from that place where it’s like, ‘Well, anything is possible,’” Gerwig told Dua Lipa on her podcast At Your Service. “It felt like vertigo starting to write it. Like, where do you even begin? What would be the story?”

She later on added, “Usually, that’s where the best stuff is. When you’re like, ‘I am terrified of that.’ Anything where you’re like, ‘This could be a career-ender,’ then you’re like, ‘OK, I probably should do it.’”

Starring opposite Robbie is Ryan Gosling as Ken. The all-star cast also includes America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Simu Liu, Will Ferrell, Ariana Greenblatt, Emma Mackey, Alexandra Shipp, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, Hari Nef, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Rhea Perlman, Ncuti Gatwa, Emerald Fennell, Sharon Rooney, Scott Evans, Ana Cruz Kayne, Connor Swindells, Ritu Arya, Jamie Demetriou and Marisa Abela.

