Ethan Coen’s Margaret Qualley & Geraldine Viswanathan ‘Drive-Away Dolls’ To Park At Cinemas This Fall

Ethan Coen’s Focus Features and Working Title comedy caper, Drive-Away Dolls, will open on Sept. 22. It won’t be a surprise to see this Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan movie among the lineups of the fall film festival trifecta.

Focus

Written by Coen and Tricia Cooke, Drive-Away Dolls follows Jamie, an uninhibited free spirit bemoaning yet another breakup with a girlfriend, and her demure friend Marian who desperately needs to loosen up. In search of a fresh start, the two embark on an impromptu road trip to Tallahassee, but things quickly go awry when they cross paths with a group of inept criminals along the way. Coen also directs. Producers are Coen, Cooke, Robert Graf, Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner.

Beanie Feldstein, Pedro Pascal, Colman Domingo, Bill Camp and Matt Damon also star.

While Focus has domestic, Universal Pictures International will be handling abroad.

Also opening on Sept. 22 is Lionsgate’s The Expendables 4 and Sony’s The Book of Clarence starring LaKieth Stanfield, Omar Sy and RJ Cyler.