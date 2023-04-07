‘Manifest’: Netflix Reveals Return Date For Part 2

Netflix is ready to reveal when Part 2 of Manifest‘s fourth season will come in for a landing.

The next batch of episodes are dropping Friday, June 2.

Here’s the itinerary for part 2 of the drama from Jeff Rake: In the aftermath of Angelina unleashing a devastating volcanic fissure, the passengers face severe scrutiny in a world fueled by 828er hate, no longer free to solve their own Callings without constant supervision by the unscrupulous 828 Registry. A mysterious accident delivers ominous warnings on a biblical scale that will further jeopardize the livelihood of all the passengers. As Michaela grieves the loss of her beloved husband Zeke, she must team up with her old flame Jared to find new methods to investigate Callings. Meanwhile, Ben and Saanvi attempt to collaborate with the Registry authorities, which only leads to dire results for the passengers. Miraculously, a mythological event reactivates Cal’s sapphire-laden dragon scar, offering a glimmer of hope for the 828ers to survive the rapidly approaching Death Date. But Angelina’s nefarious sapphire powers continue to wreak havoc, leading to a struggle between good and evil down to their very last day in this most terrifying, suspenseful and joyous chapter of the Manifest story.

After NBC let go of the drama, Netflix picked up the series with the plan to release season 4 in two parts. Part 1 was released on November 4.

The cast includes Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Parveen Kaur, Matt Long, Holly Taylor, Daryl Edwards and Ty Doran. Rake is the creator, showrunner and EP. Other EPs are Jack Rapke, Jackie Levine, Robert Zemeckis, Len Goldstein and Romeo Tirone.

The drama is from Warner Bros. Television.