Magnolia Network’s ‘Fixer Upper’ Franchise Expands With New Installment ‘The Hotel’ Starring Chip & Joanna Gaines; Watch Teaser

Magnolia Network is expanding the Fixer Upper franchise with new installment The Hotel, set for premiere this November. The news was announced during Warner Bros. Discovery’s unveiling of the Max streaming service today in Los Angeles.

The new series features Chip and Joanna Gaines renovating a historic building in downtown Waco to open Hotel 1928, a new boutique hotel just a few blocks from Magnolia Market at the Silos. Watch the teaser above.

“For us, this project represents everything we are most passionate about — hospitality, restoration and home,” said Chip and Joanna Gaines. “We’ve always been firm believers in the value of home, as a place but also as a feeling. Our dream for this hotel is that it would serve as an extension of home to every guest who comes to stay.”

For the project, the Gaines turn the former Grand Karem Shrine building into the premiere hotel destination in Waco, complete with four floors of 33 bespoke guest rooms, a restaurant, ballroom event space and a rooftop terrace. Produced by the Gaineses’ production company Blind Nil, the six-episode, half-hour series culminates in the grand opening of the new hotel.

“Fans have been visiting Waco for years, but soon they will be able to do more than see a Fixer Upper – they can stay in one overnight!” said Allison Page, Global President of Magnolia Network and DTC. “With Fixer Upper: The Hotel, we’re pulling back the curtain on one of the biggest projects Chip and Jo have ever undertaken and giving viewers a first look at a unique and storied space that will help define downtown Waco for years to come.”

Hotel 1928 is slated to open this October.