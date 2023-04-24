Mackenzie Davis Joins James McAvoy In Blumhouse And Universal’s ‘Speak No Evil’ Remake

EXCLUSIVE: Mackenzie Davis is set to join the cast of Speak No Evil for Blumhouse and Universal.

The film, which will be released Aug. 9, 2024, and is a new adaptation of the acclaimed Danish horror sensation Gæsterne (Speak No Evil), about a family invited for a weekend at an idyllic country house—a dream holiday that warps into a snarled psychological nightmare.

Written and directed by James Watkins,, Speak No Evil is based on the screenplay of Gæsterne by Christian Tafdrup and Mads Tafdrup. Released in 2022, Gæsterne earned 11 Danish Film Awards nominations, the Danish equivalent of the Oscars.

Davis join James McAvoy, who previously starred in the Blumhouse-produced hit thrillers Split and Glass.

Davis was most recently seen on stage in Simon Stone’s production of Phaedra at the National Theatre and in the critically-acclaimed HBO Max limited series Station Eleven, based on the Emily St. John Mandel novel, which was adapted for television by Patrick Somerville. She played lead roles in Tim Miller’s Terminator reboot for Paramount, Clea Duvall’s Happiest Season opposite Kristen Stewart (which broke streaming records for Hulu) and Floria Sigismundi’s The Turning for Amblin.

Mackenzie Davis is represented by UTA, Entertainment 360, B-Side Management and Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern, LLP.