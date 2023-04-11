M88 Signs ‘The Dropout’ And ‘Snowpiercer’ Director Erica Watson

EXCLUSIVE: M88 on Tuesday said it has signed in-demand director Erica Watson for management.

Watson is best known for helming the penultimate and final episodes of the Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning Hulu miniseries The Dropout, charting the rise and downfall of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes (Amanda Seyfried). She most recently directed two episodes of the epic drama series King Shaka, produced by Antoine Fuqua for CBS Studios, which will now likely be shopped after being cut loose by Showtime.

Watson is otherwise known for directing two episodes of Snowpiercer for TNT/Tomorrow Studios, along with half of Tarell Alvin McCraney’s David Makes Man for OWN/HBO Max. She also previously helmed episodes of Manifest, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Gossip Girl, All Rise, Power Book II: Ghost, For Life, All American, The L Word: Generation Q, Claws and Krypton among other series.

A directing fellow for Film Independent’s Project Involve, Watson graduated from the Sony Diversity Directing Program and was an artist-in-residence at the 2015 Sundance Film Festival. She was selected to receive the Sundance Knight Fellowship that same year, having earned her MFA from USC’s School of Cinematic Arts in 2014.

Watson’s short film Roubado has screened at more than film festivals around the world to date. She continues to be represented by Priya Verma at Yorn, Levine, Barnes.

Founded in 2020 by former WME partner Phillip Sun and Macro founder and CEO Charles D. King, M88 reps storytellers, actors, writers and multi-hyphenates. Other recent signings include Aaron Tao and Winston Tao — the brother filmmakers otherwise known as TAO/S — as well as Power Book II: Ghost‘s Woody McClain, NBA star Jaylen Brown, Insecure and Ginny and Georgia scribe Mike Guayo, Bravo, Burkina! filmmaker Walé Oyéjidé and Wu-Tang: An American Saga star Siddiq Saunderson.