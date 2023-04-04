Fraternal Filmmaking Duo TAO/S Signs With M88

EXCLUSIVE: M88 has inked a deal to rep brother filmmakers Aaron Tao And Winston Tao, who together go by the name TAO/S.

The award-winning, Chinese-American pair of writer-directors, currently best known for their work in the branded space, most recently saw their branded film “The Rabbit Hole” make the shortlist for Ad of The Year: Charity in Shots, winning Best Directing, Screenplay and Fiction at the One Screen Film Festival, and taking gold in Best Branded category On The Cusp of Greatness at the 1.4 Awards. The duo were also behind the film “Sleep Well, My Baby,” which won silver at the Cannes YDA Awards.

TAO/S’s other branded films, “Watching” and “SuperMaarko,” won them an additional Cannes YDA Award and the Webby Award for People’s Voice, as well as noms for Best Emerging Directors and Narrative at the One Screen Film Festival.

Graduates of Chapman University’s directing program and UCLA Extension’s cinematography and screenwriting programs, the Tao brothers deal in emotionally compelling and humanistic works with a strong emphasis on social causes.

They have also seen their films recognized by the Kinsale Shark Awards, the Heartland Film Festival, the Beijing Film Festival, Vimeo Staff Picks and elsewhere and are currently developing their first feature Goodbye, Hurricane based on their script which was an Academy Nicholls semifinalist, Sundance semifinalist, and Black List x CAPE finalist for 2021. Justin H. Min is attached to star in the pic, with Preston Lee producing.

Founded in 2020 by former WME partner Phillip Sun and Macro founder and CEO Charles D. King, M88 reps storytellers, actors, writers and multi-hyphenates. Sun leads the company geared toward diverse talent with partners Oronde Garrett and Gaby Mena. Other recent signings on the part of M88 include Power Book II: Ghost‘s Woody McClain, the Boston Celtics’ Jaylen Brown, Insecure and Ginny and Georgia writer Mike Guayo, Bravo, Burkina! filmmaker Walé Oyéjidé and Wu-Tang: An American Saga star Siddiq Saunderson.

The Tao brothers continue to be represented by CAA and Ziffren Brittenham.