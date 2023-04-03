Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Vince McMahon Says “I’ve Made Mistakes” But “Owned Up To Every Single One” As WWE And UFC Finalize Merger

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

WGA Sets Date For Strike Authorization Vote: "Must Demonstrate Our Willingness To Fight For The Contract Writers Need And Deserve"
Read the full story

LSU Vs. Iowa National Championship Game Draws Largest Women’s College Basketball Audience On Record

LSU Iowa NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament
LSU plays against Iowa during the fourth quarter during the 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament championship game at American Airlines Center Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Sunday’s NCAA Women’s Basketball championship matchup between Iowa and LSU was historic in more ways than one. Not only did LSU’s 102-85 victory secure its first national basketball title in school history, but the game also drew the largest audience on record for a women’s college basketball game.

Related Story

Taraji P. Henson To Guest Star On ‘Abbott Elementary’ In Episode Titled “Mom”

The game, which began at 3:30 p.m. ET, drew 9.9 million viewers, peaking at 12.6M, across ABC, ESPN and digital platforms. These numbers are based on Nielsen’s fast-national data, so they would be expected to increase slightly when the final data is available.

While the network didn’t break down the specific streaming audience, it says the game had the largest audience ever for any college event on ESPN+ to date.

The audience for Iowa-LSU was up 103% over last year’s audience for the title game between the UConn Huskies and the South Carolina Gamecocks.

To put those numbers into context, they aren’t far off from last year’s NBA Finals; the matchups between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics averaged about 12.4M total viewers, with the deciding Game 6 peaking at 14M viewers. However, that was the lowest average audience for the NBA Finals since 2007.

The women’s championship viewership is also on par with the men’s college basketball tournament, which was averaging around 9M viewers through regional finals. That’s down about 6% from last year’s men’s finals. The championship game between the San Diego State Aztecs and Connecticut Huskies is tonight on CBS.

The women’s Final Four set records throughout the weekend, with an average of 3.4M people tuning in to watch LSU-Virginia Tech on Friday. That was up 57% from last year’s early game. Iowa-South Carolina averaged 5.5M viewers, a 72% lift from last year’s late game. Both matchups also set records for college sports on ESPN+.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad