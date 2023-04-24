‘Loving Vincent’ Distributor Good Deed Launches International Sales Division Ahead Of Cannes Market

EXCLUSIVE: Ahead of this year’s Cannes Film Festival and market, indie distributor Good Deed Entertainment (GDE) has launched an international sales division.

GDE’s Executive Vice President of Acquisitions Erik Donley will be leading the unit, alongside Executive Vice President of Production and Distribution Andy Myers and Head of Sales Marco DiSilvio.

GDE says it currently has 30 films available for worldwide distribution. In addition to selling acquired titles, the company will also work with their own original productions, via their fledgling production division led by Head of Production Phil Garrett.

First on deck is filmmaker Quinn Armstrong’s Fresh Hell film series, produced by Myers and Garrett. Fresh Hell is a three-feature film anthology series from writer-director Quinn Armstrong (Survival Skills) and will be released under GDE’s genre film label, Cranked Up Films, which has included the titles Extra Ordinary and Nightmare Cinema.

“Expanding our reach into the international market seemed like the natural progression for Good Deed,” says Donley. “My daily conversations with filmmakers expressing their desire to reach the widest audience possible made me realize we have the capacity to turn these wants into a reality. The digital landscape is changing exponentially which can be challenging to stay on top of but also beneficial for a film finding an audience quicker than ever before. With our experience and success in the U.S. we are excited to see where this new venture takes us.”

Good Deed Entertainment’s distribution plan has expanded in the past few years, with 16 films released and three produced in 2022, and 45 films set to be released in the U.S. in 2023 with nine to be produced and 30 to be released internationally.

Good Deed’s releases have included Oscar nominee Loving Vincent, Charlotte, To Dust, Carmen and Alaskan Nets.