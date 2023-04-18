‘Love Island’ Spinoff Finds Partner At Peacock

Love Island, the smash hit global format that airs on Peacock in the U.S., is getting its first ever spinoff.

Love Island Games, a spinoff of the dating reality series, has scored a date on the NBCU streamer. Set to launch in the fall of 2023, the series will bring together Islanders from the U.S., UK and Australia for a second shot of love.

In this cheeky new iteration, romance will meet reality as Islanders are faced with both team and couples’ challenges, all while navigating dating, eliminations, recoupling and dramatic new arrivals.

Love Island Games will partner up on the heels of the fifth season of Love Island USA, which will air later this year. It comes after Peacock swooped in for the rights to the format, which aired its first three seasons on CBS.

The fourth season of the show, which was filmed in California, became Peacock’s most-watched original reality competition series.

Love Island originally aired on ITV in the UK and has been running two seasons in the UK, a winter and summer edition.

Love Island Games is produced by ITV Entertainment and is based on a format owned by Lifted Entertainment and GroupM Motion Entertainment and distributed by ITV Studios. It will be exec produced by David George, Adam Sher, Simon Thomas, Andy Cadman Ben Thursby-Palmer, Tom Gould, Richard Cowles, Mike Spencer, Richard Foster and Chet Fenster.