‘Love Is Blind’: Vanessa Lachey Addresses Tech Snafu At Top Of Reunion Show

The Love Is Blind Season 4 reunion special is finally on Netflix, 19 hours after it was initially supposed to air live on the platform but never did.

Host Vanessa Lachey addressed the snafu at the top of the show, saying: “We’re sorry we’re late. We’re no longer live. But we are now finally here!”

The reunion special was set to go live at 5 p.m. PT on Netflix, bringing an end to the hugely popular reality series’ fourth season. However, after unspecified “technical difficulties” led to more than an hour delay, Netflix said in a statement via social media that the special would no longer be airing live.

Lachey assured viewers that despite the delay they “haven’t missed a thing.”

“We’ve actually been sitting on these couches not talking to each other so we could save all the tea for you,” she joked.

Not much has been said about the exact reason why the streamer was never able to get the special on air. It was only Netflix’s second live event on the heels of Chris Rock’s live-streamed stand-up special Chris Rock: Selective Outrage, which debuted on the platform on March 4. It seems there was some internal finger-pointing over the team’s level of technical experience and whether the special truly took advantage of all the former broadcast TV execs at Netflix who are schooled in the art of live TV.

A hugely popular series out of Netflix’s ever-expanding reality dating universe, also encompassing such series as The Ultimatum, The Circle, Too Hot to Handle and Perfect Match, Love Is Blind follows a series of single men and women from one specific metropolitan area (Seattle this season) as they go on blind speed dates within adjoined rooms called “pods,” getting engaged without ever seeing one another face to face. The show hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey returned for its fourth season March 24 and has already been picked up for a fifth season.