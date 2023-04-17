‘Love Is Blind’ Live Reunion Delayed By 90+ Minutes; Netflix Says Special Is Taping Now For Delivery “As Soon As Humanly Possible” In Apology Message – Update

UPDATE, 6:39 p.m.: Netflix has issued a new statement on social regarding the more than 90-minute delay on the live reunion of Love Is Blind Season 4. “To everyone who stayed up late, woke up early, gave up their Sunday afternoon… we are incredibly sorry that the Love is Blind Live Reunion did not turn out as we had planned,” wrote a spokesperson via the streamer’s official Twitter account. “We’re filming it now and we’ll have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible. Again, thank you and sorry.” Read more about the delays below.

To everyone who stayed up late, woke up early, gave up their Sunday afternoon… we are incredibly sorry that the Love is Blind Live Reunion did not turn out as we had planned. We're filming it now and we'll have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible. Again, thank you and… — Netflix (@netflix) April 17, 2023

PREVIOUSLY: The live reunion for Netflix’s Love Is Blind, planned for Sunday night at 5:00 p.m PT / 8:00 p.m. ET, has yet to hit the air.

The reasons behind the delay were not immediately clear, and Netflix couldn’t be reached for comment. But the special bringing an end to the hugely popular reality series’ fourth season is just the second on the part of Netflix in the live event space, on the heels of Chris Rock’s live-streamed stand-up special Chris Rock: Selective Outrage, which debuted on the platform on March 4th.

“Pardon the interruption. We’re having trouble playing Netflix. Please check your internet connection and try again,” read a message on Netflix after the live show failed to load.

Netflix error message when trying to watch Love Is Blind: The Live Reunion Netflix

Netflix addressed the issue online with a tweet reading, “Love is … late #LoveIsBlindLIVE will be on in 15 minutes!”

Love is … late #LoveIsBlindLIVE will be on in 15 minutes! — Netflix (@netflix) April 17, 2023

Deadline has reached out to Netflix for comment and will update you when we hear back.

A hugely popular series out of Netflix’s ever-expanding reality dating universe, also encompassing such series as The Ultimatum, The Circle, Too Hot to Handle and Perfect Match, Love Is Blind follows a series of single men and women from one specific metropolitan area (Seattle, Washington this season) as they go on blind speed dates within adjoined rooms called “pods,” getting engaged without ever seeing one another face to face. The show hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey returned for its fourth season on March 24th and has already been picked up for a fifth.

Netflix promised viewers that the wait for the reunion was going to be worth it in a follow-up tweet, accompanying a photo of S4 participant Irina Solomonova. The streamer initially divulged its plans to experiment with live programming last summer, with plans to apply the livestream format to stand-up specials, programming out of the reality sphere and more.

Following the delay on the live reunion, Blockbuster took to social media to remind people that this wouldn’t happen with a VHS tape.

“Remember renting vhs’ from us. You could start it on time no problem… This is what we get,” read the tweet.

Remember renting vhs’ from us. You could start it on time no problem… This is what we get. — Blockbuster (@blockbuster) April 17, 2023

Naturally, memes also ensued.

The Netflix support team right now #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/ILoH1N6Cyl — Ava Galore ✨ (@thole_2298) April 17, 2023

Nick Lachey on a zoom call with Netflix live support right now pic.twitter.com/c2RUMD771v — Gearóid (@its_gar_owed) April 17, 2023