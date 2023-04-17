‘Love Is Blind’ Reunion Special: What Went Wrong?

You know it’s bad when even the competition throws salt in the wound: Hours after Love Is Blind fans realized they weren’t going to get the live reunion special that they were promised on Sunday, Bravo posted a tweet that threw shade at Netflix’s embarrassing snafu.

We would never keep you waiting for a Reunion 😉 — Bravo (@BravoTV) April 17, 2023

So what happened? The official line from the streamer was that “technical difficulties” were to blame for Netflix failing to pull off its second ever live-event. (The first was Chris Rock: Selective Outrage on March 4.) The live reunion was advertised to begin at 5 p.m. PT, but after 90 minutes passed with no sign of hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey, Netflix released this statement via Twitter:

“To everyone who stayed up late, woke up early, gave up their Sunday afternoon… we are incredibly sorry that the Love is Blind Live Reunion did not turn out as we had planned. We’re filming it now and we’ll have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible. Again, thank you and sorry.”

Behind the scenes, the special looked as if it was in capable hands: Deadline learned that some of the same people who pulled off the successful Chris Rock live special also were involved with Love is Blind. But there was some internal finger-pointing over the team’s level of technical experience and whether the special truly took advantage of all the former broadcast TV execs at Netflix who are schooled in the art of live TV.

An insider told Deadline that plenty of people with strong linear backgrounds were involved in the special and that it wasn’t fair to point blame.

Meanwhile, Bravo’s Andy Cohen — the veritable king of Housewife reunion shows — said on his SiriusXM radio show Monday that live shows can be a hot mess in the making.

“There is a lot of grist to go through before you get to the prime beef. And there is a reason they’re edited down,” he said. “We could talk about a topic on a reunion taping for 25 minutes, for 45 minutes before really getting to the heart of something … And by the way, a lot of times, you know, people will have incredible one-liners that no one in the room really heard because someone on the other side is talking or something. So we go through the footage, we hone it, we edit it, we, it is finally shaped. So, that’s why, that’s one of the reasons I think it’s a bad, you know, bad idea to do a live reunion. You’ve been at plenty of reunion tapings. You’ve seen there, there are ebbs and flows…Exactly. And you can’t say, ‘oh, okay, we’re gonna do it tightly in an hour.’ Sometimes it takes longer to get someone revved up emotionally, by the way you want them to be feeling the most intense feelings that they can about the seasons. That takes, takes time to shape and craft. There’s an art here, guys. You can’t just bang it out and say, ‘okay, we’re doing it from 9:00 to 9:59 and that’s when the reunion’s gonna be.’”

Anyway, Netflix announced via social media that the reunion special will finally make it to air at 12 p.m. PT today, 19 hours after initially planned.

“Promise,” they added.