Lotte Cultureworks To Produce Korean Adaptation Of Yes TV’s Israeli Series ‘On The Spectrum’ 

EXCLUSIVE: Korea’s Lotte Cultureworks is teaming with Desert Bloom Pictures to produce a Korean-language adaptation of autism comedy drama On The Spectrum, which was originally produced by Israel’s Yes TV.

The series has also been adapted into an English-language version by Amazon Prime Video under the title As We See It.

Co-created by Dana Idisis and Yuval Shafferman and produced by Yes TV and Sumayoko, the original series follows three roommates in their 20s who are on the autism spectrum, striving to get a job, keep a job, make friends, fall in love and navigate an elusive world. The original show received a grand prize at the 2019 Seoul International Drama Awards.

Desert Bloom Pictures is a production company based in Seoul and Los Angeles, which has a focus on co-production opportunities and is also working with Korean film and TV outfits including Studio Dragon, Dexter Studios and Blaad Studios.

Lotte Cultureworks Head of Global Partnership, Hugh Cha, said: “We have continuously focused on strengthening borderless content and expanding global distribution. We will develop and produce competitive original IPs and co-production opportunities by bringing together valuable global strategic partnerships.”

Desert Bloom Pictures CEO, Jennice Lee, said: “This series is incredibly honest and entertaining, and I am grateful to the entire Lotte Cultureworks team, who share my passion for this project.”

Owned by Korea conglomerate Lotte Group, Lotte Cultureworks is the umbrella that houses Lotte Cinema and Lotte Entertainment, a production, distribution and international sales company with credits including Korean hits Along With The Gods and Escape From Mogadishu. Lotte Cinema operates 142 theatres in Korea, as well as 40 theatres in Vietnam.