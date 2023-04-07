Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘The Super Mario Bros Movie’ Scores $66M Global On Day One, Sets Myriad Milestones Overseas – International Box Office

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Details Emerge From Lawmaker Meetings With Bob Iger, Other Hollywood Creatives About China Censorship And Influence
Read the full story

Lotte Cultureworks’ Canneseries Selection ‘Pale Moon’ Confirms Launch Dates

Pale Moon
Pale Moon Lotte Cultureworks, Big Ocean ENM, KT Studiogenie

EXCLUSIVE: Korean studio Lotte Cultureworks’ drama Pale Moon, which has been selected for Canneseries, will be broadcast in Korea beginning April 7 on KT’s Genie TV, followed by a debut on pay-TV network ENA and streaming service Tving on April 10. 

The show will also be launched in Japan on NTT Docomo’s new video streaming service Lemino (previously known as dTV) beginning April 12.

Starring Kim Seo-hyung (Sky Castle, The Villainess), the series has been invited to screen later this month at Canneseries (April 14-19) in the Rendez-vous section, out of competition. Lotte Cultureworks developed and produced the show, which was co-produced by Big Ocean ENM and KT StudioGenie

Related Story

Lotte Cultureworks To Produce Korean Adaptation Of Yes Studios' Israeli Series 'On The Spectrum' 

Based on a novel by Japanese writer Kakuta Mitsuyo, the series revolves around a bored housewife who takes on a part-time job at a bank and makes an irreversible choice to embezzle money from rich customers. The source novel has also been adapted as a Japanese-language movie and TV series.

Genie TV, an IPTV service operated by major telco KT, will release the first two episodes April 7 for premium members, while ENA will release episodes every Monday and Tuesday at 10 p.m. Tving will stream episodes on the same evening at 11.30 p.m.. Each episode will be available for free on Genie TV after broadcast on ENA. 

“Korea is the most exciting and dynamic entertainment market in the world today,” Lotte Cultureworks CEO Byung-hwan Choi said. “We look forward to creating compelling stories for audiences around the world.”

Jung-hwan Kwak, Lotte Cultureworks series division head, said: “We’re honored to be numbered among the participants in the Cannes International Series Festival, which is known for showcasing top-quality content from across the globe. We look forward to expanding the exposure of Korean content with other global producers and distributors.”

Owned by Korea conglomerate Lotte Group, Lotte Cultureworks is the umbrella that houses Lotte Cinema and Lotte Entertainment, a production, distribution and international sales company with credits including Korean hits Along With the Gods and Escape From Mogadishu. Lotte Cinema operates 142 theaters in Korea, as well as 40 theatres in Vietnam.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad