‘LOTR: The Rings Of Power’ Production Briefly Interrupted By Fire

An electrical fire broke out Monday morning at Bray Studios where Amazon Studios’ The Lord Of the Rings: The Rings of Power is filming its second season. The fire reportedly started in a warehouse on the perimeter of the back lot.

Fire department was called, with multiple engines responding. Filming stopped for about an hour while the fire was being put out and resumed thereafter.

“At 12:26pm on Monday, 3 April, we received reports of a fire at Bray Studios near Windsor,” the Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement, adding that crews from Bracknell, Slough and Maidenhead Fire Stations were sent to the scene.

“Upon arrival, crews discovered a fire in a single-storey warehouse,” the Fire and Rescue Service added.

LOTR: The Rings of Power moved production to the UK for its second season after filming the first one in New Zealand. A couple of weeks ago, a horse died on the set of the fantasy series during preparation for a battle scene, reportedly of a cardiac failure.

Developed by J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, The Rings Of Power series is set in the Second Age of Middle-earth — thousands of years before the events of the Lord of the Rings films and the novels by JRR Tolkien. Beginning in a time of relative peace, the drama follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth.