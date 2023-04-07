‘Lopez Vs. Lopez’ Moves To Tuesdays For Final Three Episodes Of Season, Scoring ‘Night Court’ Lead-In 

Lopez vs. Lopez has a new home as it nears the end of its freshman season.

NBC is moving the series to Tuesday nights at 8:30pm for its final three episodes, taking over the American Auto slot as that show has wrapped its second season. The new scheduling begins on April 25.

The move gives Lopez vs. Lopez the coveted Night Court lead-in as it closes out the season, giving it potentially a stronger chance of renewal.

The show is averaging a 0.83 in the 18-49 demo, up nearly 200% from live + same day viewing and is the highest-indexing broadcast series for English-dominant Hispanic households. The pilot is up to a 2.7 rating in the 18-49 demo and nearly 10 million viewers across all platforms.

Given the fact that it has aired on a Friday night, the numbers are respectable and the hope is that with the move, it will gain even more eyeballs as Susan Rovner and her team are figuring out plans for the 2023/24 season.

It comes as four of NBC’s comedies – Lopez vs. Lopez, American Auto, Grand Crew and Young Rock and are considered on the bubble. Night Court was recently renewed for a second season and will need a companion next season.

Lopez Vs. Lopez, which comes from creator/showrunner Debby Wolfe, is a working-class family comedy about dysfunction, reconnection and all the pain and joy in between. Starring George Lopez and his daughter Mayan Lopez, the comedy tells the story of a working-class old-school Latino who moves in with his modern Gen Z daughter as they rebuild their dysfunctional relationship one argument at a time. It’s old vs. new, father vs. daughter, Lopez vs Lopez.

It also stars Selenis Leyva, Brice Gonzalez, Matt Shively and Al Madrigal.

Wolfe executive produces with Bruce Helford, George Lopez, Michael Rotenberg, and Katie Newman. It is produced by Universal Television in association with Mohawk Productions, Travieso Productions, Mi Vida Loba and 3 Arts.