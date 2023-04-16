‘Loot’ Star Maya Rudolph Talks “Living Vicariously” Through Molly; Co-Creator Alan Yang Teases Season 2 Of Apple TV+ Series – Contenders TV

If Loot co-creator Alan Yang had his way, Season 2 of the Apple TV+ series would drop tomorrow.

“When the group gels, that’s when you’re having fun. This season, I feel like we hit such a groove, and not only that, we deepen all these relationships,” Yang said Sunday during Deadline’s Contenders TV panel for the show. “I’m so excited for people to watch this next season. I wish it were coming out now because we have some new episodes coming in and it’s the best stuff the show’s done.”

Yang teased some of what’s in store for the upcoming sophomore season: “There’s an episode about Joe’s parents. There’s an episode going into Sofia’s love life and all of these stories become ways for these characters to become richer and richer and richer. That’s not even mentioning the stuff that Molly’s doing, which is so exciting. … We’re about to go to Adam Scott in New York. He’s out there doing Severance, but we were getting him next season for some episodes. So, I don’t know, I’m so excited for people to watch this next season. I wish it were coming out now because we have some new episodes coming in and it’s the best stuff the show’s done.”

RELATED: The Contenders TV – Deadline’s Full Coverage

Loot follows Maya Rudolph as Molly Novak, a billionaire who has a dream life, complete with private jets, a sprawling mansion and a gigayacht — anything her heart desires. But when her husband of 20 years betrays her, she spirals publicly, becoming fuel for tabloid fodder. She’s reaching rock bottom when she learns, to her surprise, that she has a charity foundation run by the no-nonsense Sofia Salinas (Rodriguez), who pleads with Molly to stop generating bad press.

With her devoted assistant Nicholas (Kim Booster) by her side, and with the help of Sofia and team — including mild-mannered accountant Arthur (Faxon) and her optimistic, pop-culture-loving cousin Howard (Funches) — Molly embarks on a journey of self-discovery. Giving back to others might be what she needs to get back to herself.

RELATED: The Contenders TV – Deadline’s Full Coverage

“The idea that you would have a window into this world with a sympathetic character was really tempting to us,” Yang explained. “So, we’re able to do a fun, funny comedy … but also have a little bit of commentary on late stage capitalism just sprinkled in there, but mostly fun and funny.”

Rudolph said that she’s been “living vicariously through Molly” and creating her own caricature along the way, rather than taking notes from any real-life inspirations.

“To be honest, there’s no person I’m imitating or anything. What I really resonated with is Molly’s a woman my age who’s going through a change in her life,” Rudolph said. “And I feel like the older we get, the more life surprises us. So dealing with her divorce, for example, was really interesting and then seeing her create a new family with her co-workers is like the most delicious part of the show.”

RELATED: Contenders Television Continues Sunday: 20 Panels Showcasing Buzziest Shows Of Awards Season

Check back Tuesday for the panel video.

Deadline Contenders Television is sponsored by Apple TV+, Coverfly, Eyepetizer, Final Draft, Los Siete Misterios, Michter’s, and Village Roadshow Entertainment. Partners include: Four Seasons Resort Maui, The American Pavilion, Julia Wong Designs and Pampring.