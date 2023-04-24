Lizzy Caplan, Jesse Plemons, Joan Allen & Connie Britton Join Robert De Niro In ‘Zero Day’ Netflix Series

Lizzy Caplan (Fleishman Is in Trouble and Fatal Attraction), Jesse Plemons (Power of The Dog, Fargo), Joan Allen (The Bourne Ultimatum, The Contender) and Connie Britton (White Lotus, Friday Night Lights) have been tapped for main roles opposite Robert De Niro in Netflix’s conspiracy thriller limited series Zero Day.

Caplan plays Alexandra Mullen, a young Congresswoman who has sought to distance herself from her father’s political legacy. Plemons is Roger Carlson: Former Mullen “body man” seeking a return to the national stage alongside Mullen. Allen portrays Sheila Mullen: Former First Lady and nominee to the federal bench whose professional ambitions take a backseat to her husband’s political career. Britton plays Valerie Whitesell: A savvy, intelligent political operative who was Mullen’s former Chief of Staff.

De Niro executive produces and leads the cast as George Mullen, a massively popular, but complicated, former American President who is pulled from retirement to head a commission tasked with investigating a devastating global cyber-attack.

Zero Day, from creator/writor/executive producer Eric Newman under his Grand Electric Productions deal with Netflix, and creator/writer/executive producer Noah Oppenheim, asks the question — how do we find truth in a world in crisis, one seemingly being torn apart by forces outside our control? And in an era rife with conspiracy theory and subterfuge, how much of those forces are products of our own doing, perhaps even of our own imagining?

Pulitzer Prize winner Michael S. Schmidt also is credited as creator/executive producer on the six-episode limited series; Jonathan Glickman executive produces under his production company, Panoramic Media; Lesli Linka Glatter will direct all episodes and also executive produce.

Caplan is repped by WME, Independent Talent Group, Rise Management, Jackoway Austen Tyerman & The Lede Company. Britton is repped by CAA, Hansen Jacobson Teller and The Initiative Group.