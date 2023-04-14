You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Suspect Arrested In Fatal Stabbing Of Bob Lee; Police Say Cash App Founder Knew His Killer

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Undergoes Layoffs

Lionsgate
Getty Images

EXCLUSIVE: Lionsgate, which continues preparations to separate its studio business from Starz, laid off staffers in its Motion Picture Group on Thursday, sources tell Deadline. I hear the number is about a dozen.

Related Story

MGM International Streamer Rebrands Outside U.S. & Strikes Lionsgate Content Deal

The news comes on the heels of the company revealing during its Q3 earnings call in February that it had cut about 150 positions, reducing 10 percent of its workforce across all divisions, over the previous six months.

Lionsgate CFO Jimmy Barge said at the time the layoffs were part of efforts to manage costs ahead of the planned separation.

Today’s layoffs also are part of ongoing streamlining of Lionsgate’s film division, led by chairman Joe Drake and vice chair Adam Fogelson, and of overall belt-tightening across media companies in a challenging economic environment.

Two weeks ago, Lionsgate submitted a draft registration of the proposed spinoff of the studio with SEC. The company had said it expects the separation to be completed during the quarter ending in September.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

2 Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad