'Lioness': Thad Luckinbill Joins Taylor Sheridan's Series For Paramount+

EXCLUSIVE: Thad Luckinbill has been tapped for a heavily recurring role opposite Zoe Saldaña in Taylor Sheridan’s Paramount+ original series Lioness, headlined and executive produced by Saldaña and also starring Nicole Kidman, who executive produces, and Laysla De Oliveira. The series hails from Sheridan, MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios.

Lioness is based on a real-life CIA program and follows Cruz Manuelos (De Oliveira), a rough-around-the-edges but passionate young Marine recruited to join the CIA’s Lioness Engagement Team to help bring down a terrorist organization from within. Saldaña will play Joe, the station chief of the Lioness program tasked with training, managing and leading her female undercover operatives.

Thad will play Kyle, an old friend of Joe’s who oversees a trafficking contact.

Lioness‘ cast also includes Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Stephanie Nur, Hannah Love Lanier, Michael Kelly, Bassem Youssef with Morgan Freeman. The series is executive produced by Sheridan, David C. Glasser, Saldaña, Kidman, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Jill Wagner, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Malone and John Hillcoat.

Luckinbill most recently was seen in Granite Mountain opposite Josh Brolin and Miles Teller, and Horse Soldiers opposite Chris Hemsworth and Michael Pena. His TV credits include a recurring role on the comedy series Ballers as well Nikita, CSI, Major Crimes, Criminal Minds and Rizzoli & Isles. Luckinbill also is a producing partner at Black Label Media, having produced such feature films as Demolition starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Sicario with Emily Blunt. He’s repped by Mosaic.

