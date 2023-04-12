‘Lilo & Stitch’ Live-Action Disney Movie Adds Billy Magnussen

EXCLUSIVE: Billy Magnussen (No Time to Die) has signed on to star alongside Zach Galifianakis and newcomer Maia Kealoha in Disney’s live-action Lilo & Stitch film directed by 2023 Oscar nominee Dean Fleischer Camp (Marcel the Shell With Shoes On), Deadline has learned.

The studio had no comment, and the roles of both Galifianakis and Magnussen are under wraps, though it’s understood that Kealoha will be playing Lilo in the feature bound for Disney+. And while it’s unclear how the sequel’s plot will compare to the original 2022 animated film, that Hawaii-set story charted the friendship between a lonely girl named Lilo and the alien, Stitch, engineered to be a force of destruction.

Chris Kekaniokalani Bright wrote the forthcoming film, from a previous draft by Mike Van Waes. Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich will produce for Rideback, with Ryan Halprin exec producing for the company.

Magnussen has recently been seen starring alongside Cristin Milioti and Ray Romano in HBO Max’s acclaimed dark comedy series Made for Love, also appearing in Barry Levinson’s Emmy-nominated HBO TV movie The Survivor, which made its world premiere at the 2021 Toronto Film Festival. The in-demand actor played a young Paulie Walnuts in the Alan Taylor-helmed Sopranos prequel movie The Many Saints of Newark, also appearing in the Cary Fukunuga-directed Bond film No Time to Die, marking Daniel Craig’s final entry in the franchise.

Magnussen is set to exec produce and star alongside Lil Rel Howery and Jillian Bell in the ensemble comedy Reunion and will also soon be seen in F. Gary Gray’s Netflix action-comedy Lift with Kevin Hart, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Vincent D’Onofrio; Doug Liman’s Prime Video reimagining of the classic 1989 actioner Road House starring Jake Gyllenhaal; the LuckyChap Entertainment thriller Borderline; Netflix’s Spy Kids reboot starring Gina Rodriguez and Zachary Levi; and the darkly comedic thriller Coup!, on which he’s also an EP.

Magnussen has also been cast in HBO’s comedy pilot The Franchise from Armando Iannucci and Sam Mendes, and will make his feature directorial debut with The Ridge for Mandalay Pictures, in association with Bron Studios. The multi-hyphenate is represented by Anonymous Content, UTA and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.