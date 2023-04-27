Liam Neeson Heads For The Himalayas In Action Sequel ‘Ice Road 2: Road To The Sky’; The Solution & CAA Media Finance Launch For Cannes Market

EXCLUSIVE: The Ice Road and The Grey star Liam Neeson is headed back to treacherous and frozen terrain in action sequel Ice Road 2: Road To The Sky.

This time, the evergreen action man will swap out The Ice Road‘s harsh climbs of Northern Canada for the similarly inhospitable mountains of Nepal.

The sequel will see Neeson return as ‘big-rig’ ice road driver Mike McCann who, honoring his late brother’s last wish, travels to Nepal to scatter his ashes on Mt. Everest. While on a packed tour bus traversing the deadly 12,000 ft. terrain of the infamous Road to the Sky, Mike and his mountain guide encounter a group of Nepalese mercenaries and must fight not only to save themselves and the busload of innocent travelers, but also the local villagers’ homeland.

Writer-director Jonathan Hensleigh, writer of Die Hard with a Vengeance, Armageddon and Jumanji, is also back in the saddle with Code Entertainment, ShivHans Pictures and Envision Media producing.

The Solution Entertainment Group is launching international sales ahead of the upcoming Cannes Market. CAA Media Finance is repping U.S. rights. Production is due to start in the first quarter of 2024.

As we revealed back in 2021, the original movie sold to Netflix in a record $18M EFM domestic deal and was also sold to a host of international distributors.

Code Entertainment and ShivHans Pictures will fully finance the sequel. Code’s Al Corley, Bart Rosenblatt, and Eugene Musso will produce, along with Shivani Rawat of ShivHans, and Lee Nelson and David Tish of Envision Media Arts (EMA).

Jonathan Dana will executive-produce, with Julie Goldstein and Connor Flanagan of ShivHans, and Lisa Wilson and Myles Nestel of The Solution. David Buelow of EMA will also executive-produce.

“I can’t wait to tell this next chapter in the Ice Road saga,” said writer-director Hensleigh.

“I am thrilled to bring this action-packed sequel to the market knowing it is exactly what everyone is looking for, and, of course, delighted to continue our partnership with Code and relationship with Liam Neeson,” added The Solution’s Wilson.

Liam Neeson is represented by CAA, attorney Mark Stankevich and Bespoke Publicity. Hensleigh is represented by CAA and David Lonner.