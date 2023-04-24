Len Goodman Remembered As “Icon In World Of Dance” By ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Colleagues

The tributes have been pouring in for Len Goodman, the former Dancing with the Stars judge who died at 78. His passing was confirmed over the weekend.

Goodman, who announced his retirement from DWTS last November, is being remembered as a treasure with a big personality and a warm disposition. Goodman was on the ABC-turned-Disney+ show since 2005.

He also served as head judge on Strictly Come Dancing in the UK from 2004 to 2016, before he joined DWTS.

“Len Goodman will always be an icon in the world of ballroom dance,” according to a statement on DWTS’ official Instagram account. “We were lucky to have him as part of our ‘Dancing with the Stars’ family for 31 seasons. He was warm and caring, and always delivered genuine guidance.”

“You will always be my perfect 10,” added fellow DWTS judge Bruno Tonioli.

Disney CEO Bob Iger called him a “special soul.”

We are devastated by the news of his passing and our hearts are with his family during this very difficult time. — Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@officialdwts) April 24, 2023

Rest in peace, Len Goodman: a special soul and a true gentleman. https://t.co/N3HcNSA5oP — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) April 24, 2023

Hart broken my dear friend and partner for 19 years the one and only ballroom LEGEND #LenGoodman passed away I will treasure the memories of our adventures @bbcstrictly @officialdwts there will never be anyone like you you will always be my perfect 10 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/M5qnHedx5S — Bruno Tonioli (@BrunoTonioli) April 24, 2023

Your high-wattage smile will be forever missed. Len, you brought warmth, kindness and tremendous beautiful energy to our ballroom every show (on stage AND backstage!). Working with you was an honor. Dance the heck outta heaven!💕💔RIP pic.twitter.com/MMKH48Kbic — Samantha Harris (@SamanthaHarris) April 24, 2023

“Len’s reality that he brought to competition television, will be missed … And that sparkle he had, even when delivering tough news, is going to be missed.” 💔@ginger_zee pays tribute to longtime #DWTS judge Len Goodman, who passed away at 78. https://t.co/ApDKpqQ8WH pic.twitter.com/zEPLfIOiKW — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 24, 2023