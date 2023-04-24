Len Goodman Remembered As “Icon In World Of Dance” By ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Colleagues

Skip to main content
The tributes have been pouring in for Len Goodman, the former Dancing with the Stars judge who died at 78. His passing was confirmed over the weekend.

Goodman, who announced his retirement from DWTS last November, is being remembered as a treasure with a big personality and a warm disposition. Goodman was on the ABC-turned-Disney+ show since 2005.

He also served as head judge on Strictly Come Dancing in the UK from 2004 to 2016, before he joined DWTS.

“Len Goodman will always be an icon in the world of ballroom dance,” according to a statement on DWTS’ official Instagram account. “We were lucky to have him as part of our ‘Dancing with the Stars’ family for 31 seasons. He was warm and caring, and always delivered genuine guidance.”

“You will always be my perfect 10,” added fellow DWTS judge Bruno Tonioli.

Disney CEO Bob Iger called him a “special soul.”

