Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Philomena’ Writer Martin Sixsmith Sets Next Project; Canal+ Q1 Growth – Global Briefs

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Latest On Jeff Shell's Shocking NBCUni Exit: Relationship With CNBC Journalist Probed; Mike Cavanagh Enters Showbiz Spotlight
Read the full story

Len Goodman Dies: Former ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ & ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Judge Was 78

Len Goodman
Len Goodman Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images

Len Goodman, the former Strictly Come Dancing and Dancing with the Stars judge, has died aged 78.

Goodman’s agent confirmed his death and said he had “died peacefully, surrounded by his family” in hospital.

Goodman was a popular judge on the BBC’s smash entertainment format Strictly Come Dancing from its inception in 2004 until 2016, where he became well known for his light-hearted enthusiasm and witty banter. He was replaced by Shirley Ballas in 2016.

Goodman was simultaneously head judge on Strictly Come Dancing’s U.S. version Dancing with the Stars, taking on that role from 2005 until last year, when he announced he would be retiring during the semi finals of the show to spend more time with his family back in the UK.

Related Story

'Peaky Blinders' Joe Cole To Lead Real-Time BBC Drama 'Nightsleeper'

He was born in London in 1944 and was a professional dancer in the decades prior to his TV work, winning numerous awards. Alongside Strictly Come Dancing, Goodman made multiple TV appearances including hosting the likes of Len Goodman’s Dance Band Days and Len Goodman’s Perfect Christmas on the BBC. He also hosted BBC One’s Holiday of My Lifetime and most recently made a surprise appearance on Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks.

Tributes from the broadcasting world flooded in.

BBC Director General Tim Davie called Goodman a “wonderful, warm entertainer who was adored by millions.”

“Len was at the very heart of Strictly’s success,” he added. “He will be hugely missed by the public and his many friends and family.”

Goodman’s fellow Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood wrote: “I’ve just woken up to the sad news that my gorgeous colleague and dear friend Len Goodman has passed away. My heart and love go out to his family.”

Dan Walker, a former BBC Breakfast host, hailed Goodman as “an incredible man and an extraordinary talent,” adding that he would “never forget the little tips he would send every week on Strictly.”

Goodman is survived by his wife Sue Barrett and son James Goodman.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad