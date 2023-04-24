Len Goodman Dies: Former ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ & ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Judge Was 78

Len Goodman, the former Strictly Come Dancing and Dancing with the Stars judge, has died aged 78.

Goodman’s agent confirmed his death and said he had “died peacefully, surrounded by his family” in hospital.

Goodman was a popular judge on the BBC’s smash entertainment format Strictly Come Dancing from its inception in 2004 until 2016, where he became well known for his light-hearted enthusiasm and witty banter. He was replaced by Shirley Ballas in 2016.

Goodman was simultaneously head judge on Strictly Come Dancing’s U.S. version Dancing with the Stars, taking on that role from 2005 until last year, when he announced he would be retiring during the semi finals of the show to spend more time with his family back in the UK.

He was born in London in 1944 and was a professional dancer in the decades prior to his TV work, winning numerous awards. Alongside Strictly Come Dancing, Goodman made multiple TV appearances including hosting the likes of Len Goodman’s Dance Band Days and Len Goodman’s Perfect Christmas on the BBC. He also hosted BBC One’s Holiday of My Lifetime and most recently made a surprise appearance on Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks.

Tributes from the broadcasting world flooded in.

BBC Director General Tim Davie called Goodman a “wonderful, warm entertainer who was adored by millions.”

“Len was at the very heart of Strictly’s success,” he added. “He will be hugely missed by the public and his many friends and family.”

Goodman’s fellow Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood wrote: “I’ve just woken up to the sad news that my gorgeous colleague and dear friend Len Goodman has passed away. My heart and love go out to his family.”

Dan Walker, a former BBC Breakfast host, hailed Goodman as “an incredible man and an extraordinary talent,” adding that he would “never forget the little tips he would send every week on Strictly.”

Goodman is survived by his wife Sue Barrett and son James Goodman.