LeBron James Enjoys The Last Laugh On Memphis Grizzlies After Dispatching Them

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers handles the ball against Ja Moran of the Memphis Grizzlies

They doubted him. They trash-talked him. They flagrantly fouled him.

But it was Los Angeles Laker LeBron James who had the final word after his underdog team took down the hotshot Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the playoffs, destroying them 125-85 Friday night in Game 6 of their series. The No. 7 seed Lakers now advance, while the No. 2 Grizzlies face an off-season of introspection on their failures.

James normally refrains from social media call-outs during the playoffs. But the Memphis team apparently touched a nerve with The King, and today he responded on two social media accounts.

On Instagram, James quoted rapper Mystikal.

“If you ever see me fighting in the forest with a Grizzly bear, HELP THE BEAR,” he wrote.

Then, on Twitter, he used Jay-Z’s “Trouble” to send a message.

Unlike you little 🤬I'm a grown ass man

Big shoes to fill 🤬, grown ass pants

Prolly hustled with your pops, go ask your parents

Its apparent you're staring at a legend

Who, put a few little 🤬in the they place before

Trying to eat without saying they grace before! 🤫👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 29, 2023

James and the Lakers will play the winner of the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings series. Those teams have a Game 7 in Sacramento Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET.