Lea Michele & Darren Criss Belt “Suddenly, Seymour” For ‘Carpool Karaoke’ – Trailer

Lea Michele and Darren Criss duet on “Suddenly, Seymour” from Little Shop of Horrors, Alanis Morissette and Cara Delevingne go “Ironic” and Cedric The Entertainer and Sheryl Lee Ralph do their best Luther Vandross in a new trailer for upcoming episodes of Carpool Karaoke: The Series.

New Season 6 episodes, which also will include Alison Brie, Avril Lavigne, Danny Pudi, Yungblud, and the casts of Ghosts and The Afterparty will premiere globally on Apple TV+ Friday, June 23. The return date was announced by Apple TV+ today.

Based on the popular segments from CBS’ The Late Late Show With James Corden, Carpool Karaoke: The Series premiered on Apple Music in 2017, and in 2021 moved to Apple TV+. Among its Emmy wins is the 2022 award for Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama Or Variety Series.

While both Michele and Criss got their starts on the musical theater stage, they rose to fame on Fox’s Glee, where they first performed their Suddenly, Seymour rendition.

Michele currently stars in the hit Broadway revival of Funny Girl, and Criss most recently was featured on Broadway in 2022’s American Buffalo.

Check out the Carpool Karaoke trailer above.

