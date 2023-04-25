Late-Night Show Hosts Sound Off On Fox News’ Tucker Carlson & CNN’s Don Lemon Getting Ousted

Late-night hosts react to Don Lemon and Tucker Carlson "parting ways" with CNN and Fox News, respectively

Fox News parted ways with Tucker Carlson and CNN cut ties with Don Lemon today giving the late-night show hosts a lot of material to sound off on in their monologues.

On Late Night with Seth Meyers, the host dedicated his “Closer Look” segment to the media shakeups. Meyers questioned if Fox News had gone “woke” after axing Carlson from the network and joked that he went through “all the stages of Tucker’s face in one sitting.” The late-night host poked fun at Carlson’s laugh and his facial expressions.

Meyers also suggested that it would be really funny if the green M&M replaced Carlson on the network.

Jimmy Kimmel Live’s Twitter account shared a video with Carlson’s most cringy moments over the years.

“Goodbye Mother-Tucker!” read the tweet.

During Kimmel’s monologue, the host introduced the topic by saying, “Fox News has severed bowties with Tucker Carlson after all these years they are parting ways, which means he was fired.”

He then later joked that the former Fox News host “couldn’t be reached for comment” as he was “on a plane to Moscow to meet with his manager.”

“What a shock, what an absolutely delightful shock this is,” Kimmel added.

Kimmel also mentioned that Lemon and CNN were “parting ways” as a “News Alert” broke with sidekick Guillermo reading a bulletin claiming ABC was parting ways with the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host.

Over on The Daily Show, Desi Lydic tackled the “big story rocking the media world” with the question, “You know that stupid look that’s always on Tucker Carlson’s face?”

“Well, today, he has a good reason for it,” Lydic said following the audience’s laughter.

Lydic later added, “Wow, I can’t believe that a network that’s so opposed to gender-affirming surgery just cut off their own dick.”

As for Lemon’s axing from CNN, Lydic said, “CNN just fired Don Lemon after 17 New Year’s Eve blackouts — sorry — years of service.”

Jimmy Fallon started off The Tonight Show by greeting the audience, “Hi, I’m Jimmy Fallon, one of the few TV personalities who’s still employed.”

“Tucker Carlson, Don Lemon, what the heck is going on out there?” he continued. “It’s easy to make jokes about Tucker Carlson being gone, but now, who’s going to tell me which M&M is most woke?”

About Lemon, Fallon joked that his reaction to getting the boot from CNN was, “Woohoo! Later suckers.”