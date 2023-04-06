‘The Last Of Us’ & ‘GOT’ Star Bella Ramsey Finds Next Distinctive Role As Lead In Movie ‘Monstrous Beauty’; Dominic West, Ruth Negga, Fiona Shaw & HanWay Also Aboard

EXCLUSIVE: After playing formidable and unique young women in The Last Of Us and Game Of Thrones, Bella Ramsey has found her next potentially memorable role as the star of period drama Monstrous Beauty.

Ramsey, who shot to fame as the precocious Lady of Bear Island in GOT, is heading back to court but this time as an aspiring playwright in the court of King Charles II who suffers from a rare condition that means she is entirely covered in hair. This is her first role announced since HBO’s blockbuster hit The Last Of Us.

Atonement and The Hour star Romola Garai has written and will direct the movie, which will also star Dominic West as King Charles II (after he recently played Prince Charles in The Crown), Oscar nominee Ruth Negga (Passing) as his mistress Nell Gwyn, and Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve) as Aphra Ben, the first ever published female playwright in history. The story combines fiction with real historical characters.

Filming is due to begin in September. Matthew James Wilkinson (Yesterday) is producing for Stigma Films.

HanWay is handling sales and will be talking to buyers about the project in the run up to the Cannes market next month, where it will be among buzz packages.

Here is the project’s full synopsis: “Set in the 17th Century, Monstrous Beauty is the story of a unique young woman, Barbara Field (Ramsey), born into poverty with a rare condition that means she is entirely covered in hair. Given the precious gift of an education, she is offered the opportunity of a place in the luxurious and decadent court of King Charles II (West), as a “Natural Wonder” where people with extraordinary appearances mix with the aristocracy.

“Fuelled by the desire to be defined for who she is rather than how she looks, Barbara aspires to become a playwright under the auspices of famous actress Nell Gwyn (Negga), powerful mistress to the King. Nell herself is intent on teaching Charles a public lesson on the true appreciation of women beyond their physical appearance. Barbara seeks the help of famous playwright of the day, Aphra Behn (Shaw), and casts beautiful actor Vale (the object of Barbara’s own desire) as the lead, despite his lack of talent. But will Barbara succeed in becoming a woman of independent means whilst challenging a highly patriarchal society, and become master of her own destiny?”

BAFTA and Golden Globe nominee Garai made her feature debut as writer-director on Sundance 2020 horror Amulet, which was also produced by Stigma. Garai and Ramsey previously starred together in Starz period drama series Becoming Elizabeth.

Heads of department on Monstrous Beauty include Laura Bellingham as director of photography (Amulet), Francesca Massariol as production designer (The Power), and Sarah Angliss (Amulet) as composer. Casting is by Gemma Sykes (Devs), and prosthetics and special make-up comes from Millennium FX (The Toxic Avenger).

The Last Of Us showrunner Craig Mazin last month confirmed to us that Ramsey will be back for the second season HBO’s post-apocalyptic hit, in which she stars opposite Pedro Pascal. The series last night scored five MTV movie and TV nominations.

Gabrielle Stewart, Hanway Films CEO, said: “Romola’s brilliant screenplay about identity, power, beauty and the role of the arts to impact society has attracted an incredible ensemble of the very best British and Irish acting talent. It is a timeless and entertaining story that young and old, male and female, and everyone in between, can enjoy together and have lots to talk about after.”

Writer-director Romola Garai added: “I am beyond thrilled to be bringing this script, that I love so much and that has lived within me for so many years, to the screen. Barbara’s deep need to express herself and to be seen and appreciated by others… is all of ours; I am over the moon and truly humbled to be making this film with such an incredible roster of talent – they have responded with such intelligence, sensitivity and love to Barbara and her story. ”