Todd Phillips Shares Two New ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ Photos As Sequel Wraps Production

Lady Gaga is seen on the set of 'Joker: Folie a Deux'

UPDATED with latest: Joker: Folie à Deux director Todd Phillips tweeted two new photos of Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn and Joaquin Phoenix in full makeup as the film’s titular villain as he announced that the film has officially wrapped.

That’s a wrap. Thanks to these two (+ the entire cast) and the BEST crew that the film industry has to offer. From top to bottom. Gonna crawl into a cave now (edit room) and put it all together.

Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck in ‘Joker: Folie Deux’ (Instagram)

Phillips has posted a number of photos from the set throughout the production, beginning with a mysterious, “day 1” shot of Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck being shaved by a law enforcement official.

PREVIOUSLY on March 25: It’s no joke – Lady Gaga was spotted on Saturday in New York City for a new look at her as Harley Quinn in the upcoming film sequel, Joker: Folie Deux.

Gaga was being filmed at the New York County Supreme Court in downtown Manhattan, surrounded by police. The crowd scene saw extras carrying picket signs imploring, “Free Joker.”

The Gaga version of Harley Quinn sported a bright red blazer with a top in the traditional Quinn black-and-white diamonds. This was accompanied by a black leather skirt and black stockings with diamond shapes.

Todd Phillips is directing this sequel to The Joker, which is scheduled for October 2024. Joaquin Phoenix returns as The Joker, with Zazie Beetz also back as Sophie Dumond.

Brendan Gleeson and Catherine Keener have undisclosed roles.