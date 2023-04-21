Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Twitter Starts Long-Planned Removal Of Blue Check Marks; Purge Affects Journalists, Entertainers And Even Pope Francis

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Alec Baldwin Not Absolved In Fatal ‘Rust’ Shooting Despite Planned Dropping Of Charges, Prosecutors Say
Read the full story

Lachlan Murdoch Drops Defamation Claim Against Australian News Site Following Dominion Settlement

Lachlan Murdoch (Photo by Efren Landaos/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Fox Corp. CEO Lachlan Murdoch is dropping his defamation claim against Australian news site Crikey over a column that connected him to the January 6th attack on the Capitol.

In a statement, Murdoch’s attorney, John Churchill, cited the recent settlement of Dominion’s lawsuit against Fox Corp. and Fox News in dropping the litigation. In the proceedings, which might not have started until next year, Crikey was poised to introduce material gathered during the discovery process in the Dominion suit, in which Fox agreed to pay $787.5 million to settle the claim and avoid a trial.

Related Story

Late-Night Hosts Bask In Fox News-Dominion Settlement But Regret Loss Of TV Spectacle: “I Wanted To See Rupert Murdoch Put His Hand On The Bible And Burst Into Flames”

“It’s a matter of public record that Crikey admits that there is no truth to the imputations that were made about Mr. Murdoch in the article,” Churchill said. “In their latest attempt to change their defense strategy, Crikey has tried to introduce thousands of pages of documents from a defamation case from another jurisdiction, which has now settled.”

The defamation claim was over a June 29, 2022, analysis piece that identified the Murdochs as “unindicted co-conspirators” in the January 6th attacks on the Capitol. The case was filed against Private Media, parent company of Crikey.

The judge in the Dominion lawsuit, Eric Davis, told attorneys last week that he would not allow the January 6th attacks to be introduced in a trial, finding it unfairly prejudicial to Fox’s side.

Churchill said in his statement that Dominion also did not argue that Murdoch bore responsibility for January 6th. Churchill said that Murdoch “remains confident that the court would ultimately find in his favour, however he does not wish to further enable Crikey’s use of the court to litigate a case from another jurisdiction that has already been settled and facilitate a marketing campaign designed to attract subscribers and boost their profits.”

A representative for Crikey did not immediately return a request for comment.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad