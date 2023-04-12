Kristen Stewart Joins Michael Angarano, Michael Cera & Maya Erskine In Road-Trip Comedy ‘Sacramento’

EXCLUSIVE: Kristen Stewart (Spencer) is joining Michael Angarano (This Is Us), Michael Cera (Juno) and Maya Erskine (Pen15) in road-trip comedy Sacramento.

Angarano is directing the feature, which is due to shoot this spring. He also co-wrote the script with Chris Smith.

Pic follows Rickey (Angarano), an energetic and free-spirited young man, and Glenn (Cera), his long-time friend who’s settled into domestic life. On an impromptu road trip from Los Angeles to Sacramento, their past comes into focus and questions their future. Erskine will play Rickey’s wife, Tallie, and Stewart is Glenn’s wife, Rosie.

Also among cast are wrestler-turned-author and screenwriter AJ Mendez (Blade Of The 47 Ronin), Iman Karam (Daft State) and Rosalind Chao (Mulan). Mendez and Karam will play best friends and ex-professional fighters who help teach Rickey and Glenn about their own relationship.

Producers are Bee-Hive Production’s Stephen Braun, The Wonder Company’s Eric B. Fleischman and Chris Abernathy, Sam Grey, along with Angarano and co-writer Smith.

Angarano told us: “We feel grateful and very excited to make a movie like Sacramento. Chris Smith and I started writing this film years ago, after a pilot of ours didn’t get picked up. We’re honored to be working with this wildly talented cast and crew led by Stephen at Bee-Hive who is not only a great partner, but a true collaborator. It’s already been quite a journey but we’re finally ready to go make a movie.”

Verve Ventures and UTA Independent Group are co-repping worldwide rights. Motus Studios is no longer aboard.

This Is Us and I’m Dying Up Here star Angarano will next play Robert Serber, “the intellectual midwife at the birth of the atomic bomb”, in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, and he will star in Kevin Costner’s western Horizon for New Line.

Kristen Stewart is in post on A24 thriller Love Lies Bleeding and is in pre-production on Sontag.

Juno and Superbad actor Cera is currently starring opposite Amy Schumer in Hulu series Life & Beth and will next be seen in Warner Bros’ Barbie. Pen15 co-creator and star Erskine is a currently adapting Leila Slimani’s novel, The Perfect Nanny, for HBO as a limited series in which she will star alongside Nicole Kidman. She is currently filming Prime Video’s Mr. and Mrs. Smith series reboot opposite Donald Glover.

Angarano is repped by UTA, Anonymous, and JTWAMM. Stewart is repped by WME and McKuin, Frankel, Whitehead. Cera is repped by APA, Thruline and Lichter, Grossman, Nichols, Adler, Feldman and Clark. Erskine is repped by Gersh, Mosaic and Hansen Jacobson Teller Hoberman Newman Warren Richman Rush Kaller Gellman Meigs and Fox. Bee-Hive is repped by Verve.