‘Kraven The Hunter’ Star Aaron Taylor-Johnson Tells Exhibs At CinemaCon “F*** Yes, It’s Going To Be Rated R!”; Marvel Pic Teaser Shown

Crossbows, stabbing and kickass Aaron Taylor-Johnson populated the first trailer for Sony Marvel’s Kraven the Hunter, which dropped during Sony’s CinemaCon presentation tonight.

The start of Sony’s extension of the Spiderverse, Taylor-Johnson via video set up the teaser by saying, “Will it be rated R? F*ck yes, it’s going to be rated R.”

One of Sony Pictures’ universe of Marvel characters, Kraven is one of the most iconic and notorious antiheroes. He has had encounters with Venom and Black Panther, among many others, and is one of Spider-Man’s best known and most formidable enemies.

The teaser begins with Kraven facing off with Australian mercenaries, stabbing them in the neck and biting off one’s nose. He’s a no-nonsense Marvel antihero. Russell Crowe plays his dad, teaching him to respect the world around him, and there’s a shot of him with a young Kraven feeling the spirit of a dead cow. “We are predators,” Crowe tells the son in a voiceover.

At one point, Kraven’s brother, Chameleon, played by The White Lotus’ Fred Hechinger, tells him, “You’re just another man hunting for a trophy.”

A voice intones, “There is an animal in each one of us.”

There’s a shot of Kraven in a luxe office behind the desk with a crossbow as his victim enters. Ariana DeBose, who plays Calypso, tells Kraven, “You’re a goddamn lunatic!”

Rhino also briefly appears in the footage, “Don’t you want to know why they call me The Rhino?” as his arm morphs.

Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach are producing, with the screenplay written by Art Marcum & Matt Holloway and Richard Wenk.

Sony has RSVP’d the first weekend in October for Kraven the Hunter, the frame that the Venom franchise turned into a lucrative launchpad — Oct. 6.