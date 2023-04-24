‘Krapopolis’: Alex Rubens To Replace Jordan Young As Showrunner For Season 2 & 3

EXCLUSIVE: Krapopolis, the animated Fox comedy that scored a season three renewal ahead of its first season premiere, has a new showrunner.

Alex Rubens has replaced Jordan Young for seasons two and three.

Rubens has worked closely with creator Dan Harmon on a number of projects; he was a writer on Harmon’s Community and he was a writer and co-exec producer on the Harmon-co-created Rick and Morty as well as exec producing series such as The Twilight Zone.

Young served as showrunner on season one, which will launch in the 2023/24 season. Young was brought on to help launch Krapopolis, working under Harmon’s supervision to handle the series’ day-to-day activities. Young will be credited as executive producer on season one.

It comes after Deadline revealed that Krapopolis scored a third-season renewal before a frame of the animated series has been seen by the viewing public.

The series was previously planned to premiere in a four-episode, two-hour block in May.

Krapopolis has had a very long gestation period; Harmon signed a direct deal with the broadcast network in July 2020 with a series commitment. In February 2021, the then-untitled show was handed a formal series order, making it its first fully owned animated series. A special preview of the show, which was handed a second-season renewal in October 2022, was originally set for November 2022 but was delayed with Welcome to Flatch taking its place after an NFL doubleheader.

Then, the series was planned to launch in May alongside shows such as Jon Hamm-voiced Grimsburg and the second season of Housebroken. However, it will now move to next season.

Krapopolis is set in mythical ancient Greece and tells the story of a dysfunctional family of humans, gods and monsters that try their hand at running the world’s first cities – without trying to kill each other, that is. The series features the voices of Hannah Waddingham, Richard Ayoade, Matt Berry, Pam Murphy and Duncan Trussell.

Ayoade voices Tyrannis, the mortal son of a goddess. He’s the benevolent King of Krapopolis, trying to make do in a city that lives up to its name. Waddingham plays Deliria, Tyrannis’ mother, goddess of self-destruction and questionable choices. Within her extended Olympian family – forged in patricide and infidelity – she’s known as the trashy one. Berry is Shlub, Tyrannis’ father, a mantitaur – half centaur (horse + human), half manticore (lion + human + scorpion). He is oversexed and underemployed, claims to be an artist and has literally never paid for anything, in any sense of that word, for his entire life. Murphy voices Stupendous, Tyrannis’ half-sister, daughter of Deliria and a cyclops. Trussell plays Hippocampus, Tyrannis’ half-brother, offspring of Shlub and a mermaid, and, obviously, a hot mess, biologically speaking.

Alanna Ubach is recurring, with Susan Sarandon, Will Forte, Michael Urie, Jane Lynch, Amber Stevens West, Yvette Nicole Brown and Dave Franco as guest stars.

Created and exec produced by Harmon, the series is produced by Fox’s Bento Box Entertainment.

Rubens is repped by UTA.