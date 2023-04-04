‘Koreatown’ Drama From Gene Hong & Alan Yang In Works At Amazon Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Studios is developing Koreatown, a one-hour drama set in LA’s Koreatown from writer-executive producer Gene Hong (Magnum P.I.), Alan Yang (Loot) and Universal Television.

Written by Hong, Koreatown centers around two Korean-American brothers — a savvy nightclub owner and a recovering addict — who must put aside their complicated past and run a drug operation in order to keep their dying mother alive.

Hong and Yang executive produce. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, produces with Amazon Studios.

Hong currently serves as writer/executive producer for Magnum P.I., which now airs on NBC after four seasons on CBS. He previously worked on Lethal Weapon, Bones, and Community. On the feature side, Hong is developing an Untitled Baseball Drama with 80 For Brady and Hidden Figures producer Donna Gigliotti.

Yang is currently shooting season two of the Apple TV+ series Loot, starring Maya Rudolph. The Parks and Recreation alum won a writing Emmy Award for Netflix’s Master Of None, shared with Aziz Ansari, with whom he created the comedy series. He also served as an executive producer on Little America, Apple TV+s anthology series, which recently wrapped its second season.

Yang is repped by WME. Yang and Hong are both repped by McKuin Frankel Whitehead.