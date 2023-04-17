Scott Mescudi, Edi Patterson Among Those Joining Cast Of ‘Sonic The Hedgehog’ Spin-Off Series, ‘Knuckles’ For Paramount+, Adam Pally Reprising Role As Wade Whipple

Edi Patterson, Julian Barratt, Scott Mescudi, Ellie Taylor have joined the cast of of the Paramount+ and SEGA series Knuckles, with Idris Elba set to reprise role of titular character. Adam Pally, who appeared in the most recent Sonic the Hedgehog sequel will reprise role of Walt Whipple with Rory McCann guest starring. In addition, Tika Sumpter will guest star, reprising her role as Maddie.

The series is currently in production and will follow Knuckles on a hilarious and action-packed journey of self-discovery as he agrees to train Wade as his protégé and teach him the ways of the Echidna warrior. The series takes place between the films Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Sonic the Hedgehog 3, marking the next installment of the hit franchise, which is slated for Dec. 20, 2024.

All of the key creative team from the previous films are returning for the series, including Jeff Fowler, the films’ director, who is directing the pilot episode, as well as Neal H. Moritz, Toby Ascher, John Whittington and Toru Nakahara, who serve as executive producers on the series. Idris Elba also serves as executive producer. Additional directors for the series include Ged Wright, Brandon Trost, Jorma Taccone and Carol Banker.

Whittington, who penned Sonic the Hedgehog 2, wrote the pilot and is the head writer for the series. The other series writers include Brian Schacter and James Madejski.

Brian Robbins, President and CEO, Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon; and Chief Content Officer, Movies & Kids & Family, Paramount+, first announced the series was in development for Paramount+ at Paramount Global’s Investor Day event on February 15, 2022.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 earned over $190 million in domestic box office, and over $214 million internationally for a combined total gross of over $405.4 million. On Paramount+, the sequel marks the top-performing Kids & Family film on the service and is also one of the service’s most re-watched films.