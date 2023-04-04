Kit Harington Joins Season 3 Of ‘Industry’

EXCLUSIVE: Kit Harington is about to start production on his next drama for HBO and no — we’re not talking about the Jon Snow sequel.

Deadline has learned that Harington is joining season 3 of Industry, the series HBO is producing with the BBC by Bad Wolf. The Game of Thrones star will recur as as Henry Muck, the CEO and Founder of Lumi, an exciting green tech energy company that’s about to go public.

Production will begin this month in the UK on season 3, which will be comprised of eight episodes.

Industry gives an insider’s view of the blackbox of high finance following a group of young bankers as they forge their identities within the pressure cooker environment of international bank Pierpoint & Co’s London office.

In season three, as Pierpoint looks to the future and takes a big bet on ethical investing, the desk find themselves front and center in the splashy IPO of Lumi, a green tech energy company, in a story that runs all the way to the very top of finance, media and government.

Industry is created, written and executive produced by Mickey Down and Konrad Kay. The series is a Bad Wolf Production for HBO/BBC and is executive produced by Jane Tranter, Kate Crowther, and Ryan Rasmussen for Bad Wolf, and Rebecca Ferguson for BBC.

Last summer, it was revealed that HBO is exploring a potential GOT sequel centered around Jon Snow. If the series comes to fruition, it would chronicle the post-Westeros story of Jon Snow, aka Aegon Targayen, with Harington expected to reprise his role.

At December’s GOT convention in L.A., Harington couldn’t say much about the development of the show, but he did talk about how he thinks his character got off lightly at end of the series. “When we find him in that cell, he’s preparing to be beheaded and he wants to be,” Harington told fans. “He’s done. The fact he goes to the Wall is the greatest gift and also the greatest curse.”

