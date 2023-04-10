Broadway’s ‘Kimberly Akimbo’ Launching 60-City National Tour In 2024

Kimberly Akimbo, the acclaimed David Lindsay-Abaire-Jeanine Tesori Broadway musical, will launch a 75-week, 60-city North American tour in September 2024, producers announced today.

The tour will begin at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, with casting, exact dates and additional cities to be announced.

The musical made its world premiere at the Atlantic Theater Off Broadway in 2021, and was named Best Musical by the New York Drama Critics Circle, The Drama Desk Awards, The Lucille Lortel Awards, and The Outer Critics Circle Awards. Nominations for the Broadway production, which opened last fall, are all but certain when the Tonys unveil their list May 2.

The musical focuses on New Jersey teenager Kimberly, whose rare, rapid-aging medical condition has her looking like a 72-year-old woman and leaves her with a much-abbreviated expected life span. As unlikely as that description would suggest, Kimberly Akimbo is hysterically funny, and very moving.

The title character is played by an adult (Victoria Clark in the Off Broadway and Broadway stagings). The book is by Lindsay-Abaire, based on his play of the same name, and the music is by Tesori. Jessica Stone directed the New York productions, with choreography by Danny Mefford.