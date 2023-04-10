Kim Kardashian To Slay In ‘American Horror Story’ Season 12 With Emma Roberts

Kim Kardashian has just announced on her Instagram that she’s starring in the 12th season of Ryan Murphy and Brad Fulchuk’s American Horror Story this summer. She’ll headline with the franchise’s star Emma Roberts in a season that’s being dubbed “Delicate.”

The announcement was made in a creepy video to the broken theme of “Rock a-Bye Baby.” Roberts also posted the same video on her IG.

THR revealed this AM that the season will be written and showrun by Halley Feiffer. A first for the anthology series, the latest season will be based on Danielle Valentine’s thriller novel Delicate Condition, due out in August. Novel reportedly follows a woman who becomes convinced that a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens. Delicate Condition is described as a feminist update of Rosemary’s Baby.

Reportedly, Murphy was impressed by Kardashian’s 2021 SNL hosting gig and began talking last summer about her joining the AHS family.

The reality star of 15-plus years, Kardashian ended her Keeping Up With the Kardashians on E! only to relaunch the family on Hulu with the new series The Kardashians last year. Season 3 of the Hulu series premieres on May 25 with new episodes on Thursday.

Roberts joined the AHS ensemble in 2013 with season 3’s Coven. She also starred in the series season installments Freak Show, Cult, Apocalypse and 1984 entries. It’s been four years since we last saw her on the show. Feiffer previously wrote on Dear Edward, Roar, Kidding and Murphy’s Impeachment: American Crime Story.