Sarah Snook Likely To Move To Emmys Lead Actress Drama Category For ‘Succession’ — Update

UPDATED: Succession‘s Sarah Snook will likely be submitted in the Lead Actress in a Drama Series category for the 2023 Primetime Emmy nominations, Deadline has learned. Snook, who portrays Shiv in the Emmy-winning series has submitted in the supporting actress category for the previous three seasons, securing nominations for seasons 2 and 3. Snook received Critics Choice and Golden Globe awards for her performance in the role in 2022, along with a SAG Award nomination. Her reps would not confirm that any decision has been made.

PREVIOUS, April 24: Succession spoilers ahead! Click away if you’re not up to date with Season 4: Kieran Culkin will be submitted in the Lead Actor in a Drama Series category for the 2023 Primetime Emmy nominations for his role as Roman in HBO’s Succession, Deadline has confirmed.

Culkin, who was submitted in the Supporting Actor category for the previous three seasons, was named co-CEO of Roystar Wayco recently in the series and is taking on a more prominent role after Brian Cox’s patriarch Logan Roy was killed off in the third episode of the final season. Culkin’s character Roman has been critical in leading the way in the Waystar-GoJo deal with his siblings Kendall (Jeremy Strong) and Shiv (Sarah Snook).

Cullkin was Emmy-nominated for Seasons 2 and 3 of Succession, losing to his co-star Matthew Macfadyen in 2022 for his portrayal of Tom, and then to Tobias Menzies for The Crown.

Strong won the Emmy in the Lead Actor drama category for the show’s second season and was nominated for the third alongside Cox. He is expected to submit in the Lead Actor category again. Snook was nominated in the Supporting Actress drama category in 2020 and 2022; it’s not confirmed where she will submit for 2023.

Culkin’s credits include a starring role alongside his older brother Macauley in the Home Alone franchise. His other film credits include Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and Igby Goes Down, among others.

Succession airs Sundays on HBO.

Variety was first to report the news.