Kevin Wilson Named Head Of Amazon Studios & MGM Theatrical Distribution – CinemaCon

Kevin Wilson has officially been named the Head of Theatrical Distribution for Amazon Studios and MGM as the parent company combines both labels into one theatrical distribution group.

The news comes in the wake of the passing of Amazon-MGM previous theatrical distribution boss, Erik Lomis, who was given a heartfelt remembrance today at CinemaCon by several including Chris Aronson, former MGM Motion Picture Bosses-now Warner Bros, Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy, as well as Warner Bros Domestic Distribution Chief Jeff Goldstein.

Recently, Amazon’s pivot back to theatrical saw the $272M global success of Creed III and the current $69M global gross for Ben Affleck’s dramedy, Air, about how Nike nabbed Michael Jordan to make the Air Jordan sneaker. Wilson is a longtime lieutenant of Lomis, and is a distribution vet whose handled 100 films which grossed over $7 billion stateside.

He worked at Summit Entertainment and Open Road Films distribution, handling such pics as Best Picture winners Spotlight and The Hurt Locker; as well as MGM’s Best Picture nominees Licorice Pizza and Women Talking; in addition to overseeing the distribution of hugely successful franchises such as Twilight and No Time To Die.

East Coast distribution vet Mark Boxer, who came to Amazon distribution during the Bob Berney era, is now named Head of Specialty Theatrical Distribution and will report into Wilson’s group. Boxer has overseen such Amazon Original Movies releases as Sound of Metal, Hotel Transylvania 4, Being the Ricardos, and the day and date release of Coming to America. Prior to Amazon, Boxer was EVP, Sales and Distribution at IFC Films, overseeing the release of award-winning pics such as Boyhood. At Amazon, Boxer will oversee specialty films releases; the studio’s Culver Theater space; and Prime Premiere releases. Boxer is also a former distribution vet of Sony and Savoy Pictures.

Here’s the latest note on Wilson’s promotion from Amazon Studios Head of Film, Theatrical & Streaming, Courtenay Valenti:

We are at a very dynamic and exciting time now that the integration of the MGM film group and Amazon Studios is complete. Six weeks ago, we combined the AOM and MGM creative development and production teams under Julie Rapaport. Julie’s team is now executing our larger film strategy across both distribution platforms. As a result, now is the right time to combine both theatrical distribution groups (MGM and AOM) into one unified team.

