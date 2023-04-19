Skip to main content
Percy Daggs IV & Anthony B. Jenkins Join Halle Berry Thriller ‘Never Let Go’ From Lionsgate, 21 Laps

Disney Layoffs To Resume Monday: “There Is A Sense Of Foreboding"
Kevin Iwashina Resigns As Fifth Season Documentary Head; Bracing Treatment Of Colleagues Cited

Kevin Iwashina
WME

EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Iwashina has resigned his post as head of documentaries at Fifth Season, the producer/financier that was formerly known as Endeavor Content but renamed after Endeavor divested from the company with CJ taking over. It is run by Graham Taylor and Chris Rice.

Iwashina is a veteran in the documentary marketplace, formerly as an agent at CAA and WME. Deadline hears his exit was because of his bracing treatment of underlings and other colleagues at the company. Iwashina just released an internal statement Deadline got hold of, which underscores that.

Iwashina has brokered deals on many docus. The former agent co-founded Preferred Content in 2010 and then landed at Endeavor Content when it launched in 2017. He ran the documentary department with Liesl Copland and took over when she left for Participant in 2021.

Here is the just released statement:

I have always been committed to my work and this company and with it comes a deep passion and a commitment to excellence.  Unfortunately, I am sometimes blinded by my drive and I verbalize things I soon regret.  With more thoughtful perspective, I understand how on occasion my words can range from creating discomfort to being received as aggressive.  I have worked diligently on this issue during my years at this company, with professional help, but have not yet been able to attain a satisfactory result for anyone involved, including, most importantly, myself.

In acknowledgement of this, Graham, Chris and I have collectively decided that it is best that I depart FIFTH SEASON to dedicate the time I need to work on myself in a more focused way.  I am determined to find an emotional balance that allows me and those with whom I interact to thrive.  This is a painful moment for me.  I truly love my work, this organization and the people inside of it, but I know we are all making the right decision.

I am appreciative of the time we spent together and am thankful for all that you have taught me.

With much sincerity,

IWAS

