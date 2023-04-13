Kevin Hart Comedy Series ‘Die Hart’ Renewed At Roku Channel After Record Premiere Weekend For Season 2

Kevin Hart‘s comedy series Die Hart has been renewed for a third season at Roku on the heels of a record-breaking premiere weekend for Season 2.

Die Hart 2: Die Harter debuted on March 31, nearly doubling the first season’s opening weekend audience. It became the No. 1 Roku Original TV series weekend premiere of all time by both unique views and streaming hour engagement, according to the streamer.

“Die Hart is one of my favorite projects to act in and produce. I am so excited to get back to set to shoot season three,” Hart said in a statement Thursday. “My fans are the best and their reaction to season two fuels Hartbeat to keep raising the bar on this show. Watch out for what comes next, we are going bigger and better!!”

In Die Hart 2: Die Harter, Kevin now wants to cement his legacy as the greatest action star of all time, after achieving his dream of becoming a bona fide action hero in Die Hart. He’s developed a concept for a revolutionary movie where the action is so unscripted and unexpected that even Kevin won’t know what’s coming next.

But Kevin’s myopic dream comes with a blind spot, and he soon finds himself the victim of an evil revenge plot, orchestrated by someone from his past. Kevin must enlist the help of his favorite co-star, Jordan King (Nathalie Emmanuel), his over-eager assistant, Andre (Ben Schwartz), Andre’s mom, Cynthia (Paula Pell), and legendary Hollywood stuntman Mr. 206 (John Cena) if he wants to survive.

Hart will return for Season 3. Additional details, including casting, will be revealed at a later date.

For Season 2, Hart executive produces alongside Jeff Clanagan, Candice Wilson Cherry, Bryan Smiley, Thai Randolph, Mike Stein, Luke Kelly-Clyne, Kevin Healey, Ty Walker, Tripper Clancy, and Eric Appel.