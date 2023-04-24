Keshet Moves Into Unscripted In U.S. With Hires Of Banijay’s Rebecca Mayer & Benjamin Long

EXCLUSIVE: Keshet Studios, the U.S. division of the Israeli media company behind scripted series including NBC’s La Brea, is moving into unscripted.

The company has hired Banijay Studios North America executives Rebecca Mayer and Benjamin Long to lead this push.

Mayer joins as EVP of Unscripted and Benjamin Long as VP of Unscripted. They are tasked with expanding the company’s unscripted footprint in the States and mining Keshet International’s catalog of international IP as well as creating new projects.

On the non-scripted side, Keshet was responsible for ABC’s Rising Star, which quickly clocked up a slew of international format deals back in 2014, as well as game show Boom! and 2025. On the scripted side, the company also produces Apple’s Echo 3 and Nat Geo/Disney+ series A Small Light.

Based in Los Angeles, Mayer will report to Peter Traugott, President of Keshet Studios, with Long reporting into Mayer.

Mayer was previously EVP of Programming and Development at Banijay Studios North America, where she oversaw series such as Temptation Island, Don’t, and Wife Swap. Before that she was a development consultant and producer at Universal Television Alternative Studio, where she worked on formats including NBC’s comedy competition series Bring the Funny, musical competition series Songland, and sports competition series The Titan Games.

Mayer is repped by WME. Keshet Studios is repped by WME in all areas, and by Range Management for unscripted.

Traugott said, “We are thrilled to be welcoming Rebecca and Benjamin into the Keshet Studios’ fold. As individuals, their extensive development and production experience is impressive, but together as a team, their combined creativity and passion makes them a dream hire as we look to expand our remit into unscripted.”

Mayer added, “Ben and I are a strong team with years of experience working together, and are both thrilled to join Keshet Studios, Keren, Peter and everyone at Keshet International to take things to the next level. We look forward to diving into Keshet’s deep catalog of IP while also generating a diverse slate of original IP, allowing us to capitalize on our extensive relationships, adapt proven formats for the US market, and bring fresh ideas to life through strategic partnerships with brands, producers, and talent. With Keshet International’s global infrastructure and our affinity for scalable production models, we are excited to develop and produce content that prioritizes collaboration, story, creativity, and vision.”

Keren Shahar, CEO of Keshet International, said, “Rebecca and Benjamin’s arrival signifies the beginning of a new journey for Keshet Studios, and something of a return to form for Keshet International. We launched as a formats business a decade ago and I am personally very excited be announcing KI’s expansion into unscripted in the U.S.”