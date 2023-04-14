Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest Get Emotional On Final ‘Live With Kelly And Ryan’; Ripa Pledges Forever Love To Her “Blooming Onion” Cohost

UPDATE, with videos: In a teary, pre-taped episode of ABC’s Live With Kelly And Ryan, Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa capped off Seacrest’s final episode with emotional pledges of forever love and mutual appreciation.

And Ripa called Seacrest a blooming onion.

Watch Ripa’s tribute above, and Seacrest’s farewell speech below.

After explaining that they’d promised one another they wouldn’t cry, the two soon enough broke the promise. In her final farewell, Ripa said, “From the bottom of my heart and the bottom of all of our hearts, we just want to thank you for being wonderful, for being an original, authentic addition to this show. You are forever our family. We will never say goodbye to you. We will only say, ‘See you soon.’ I love you.”

Ripa also compared Seacrest to “an onion with all these layers. But, really, what you are is a blooming onion, because you are layers upon layers of goodness, of kindness, of charm, of brilliance, authenticity, and generosity. Your generosity is unmatched.”

“I’ve spent my entire career talking, talking on radio and talking on television,” Seacrest said. “Words are my bread and butter, my wheelhouse, but today it’s hard to put into words how deeply I’ve appreciated being here and being with you, being invited into your homes every day to try and deliver a smile or a laugh or two… I’m honored to be part of this family.”

Seacrest called himself “a very lucky man,” adding, “I want you all to know, it’s not lost on me how fortunate I am.” He later called his years on the morning talk show “a memorable ride and now I’m excited to pass the baton to Kelly’s ‘real’ husband, Mark.”

Seacrest’s parents and sister joined the cohosts for an on-stage toast, and Seacrest’s four-year-old niece Flora appeared in a video message.

The American Idol host announced his departure from Live With Kelly And Ryan in February. The show will become Live With Kelly And Mark when Ripa’s husband, actor Mark Consuelos, takes over on Monday.