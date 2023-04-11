Kelli Giddish To Return ‘Law & Order’ Franchise In ‘SVU’ And ‘Organized Crime’

Kelli Giddish is set to return as Amanda Rollins in both Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime, Deadline has confirmed. She will appear in the penultimate episode of Season 3 and the Season 24 finale.

Giddish announced in August she’d be leaving the Law & Order-verse with Rollins set to make her final appearance in a December episode where her character married ADA Sonny Carisi, Jr (Peter Scanavino). She also revealed she was on a new career path and had accepted a teaching job at Fordham University. When Rollins returns, she will surprise her former colleagues with news that she is pregnant.

“Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life,” she posted on social media last year announcing her exit. “I’ve been so fortunate to be a part of the Law & Order family for the last 12 years. There is simply no other character on TV like Rollins. She’s grown and changed, and I have as well. I started on this show when I was in my late 20s and I’m grateful I got to spend so many of my adult years with Rollins in my life.”

